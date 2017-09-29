 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
2Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 2
3WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 5
4The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy AdventureGeronimo StiltonScholastic$26.99 3
5Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 4
6Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 6
7The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color EditionGale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. MartinGraphix$13.99 -
8Swing It, SunnyJennifer L. Holm and Matthew HolmGraphix$16.99 7
9Dog Man (Dog Man #1)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 9
10The Adventures Of Captain Underpants: Now In Full ColourDav PilkeyScholastic$10.99 0

