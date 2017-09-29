Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|2
|3
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|5
|4
|The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy Adventure
|Geronimo Stilton
|Scholastic
|$26.99
|3
|5
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|4
|6
|Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|6
|7
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color Edition
|Gale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. Martin
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|8
|Swing It, Sunny
|Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
|9
|Dog Man (Dog Man #1)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|9
|10
|The Adventures Of Captain Underpants: Now In Full Colour
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$10.99
|0
