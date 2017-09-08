Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|2
|2
|The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy Adventure
|Geronimo Stilton
|Scholastic
|$26.99
|1
|3
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|4
|4
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|3
|5
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|7
|6
|Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|9
|7
|Dog Man (Dog Man #1)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
|8
|The Hate U Give
|Angie Thomas
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|-
|9
|First Day Jitters
|Julie Danneberg, illustrated by Judy Love
|Charlesbridge
|$8.95
|-
|10
|5-Minute Winnie The Pooh Stories
|Disney
|Disney
|$13.99
|-
