Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 9, 2017

books

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 2
2The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy AdventureGeronimo StiltonScholastic$26.99 1
3Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 4
4Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 3
5WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 7
6Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 9
7Dog Man (Dog Man #1)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
8The Hate U GiveAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$21.99 -
9First Day JittersJulie Danneberg, illustrated by Judy LoveCharlesbridge$8.95 -
105-Minute Winnie The Pooh StoriesDisneyDisney$13.99 -

