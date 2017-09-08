Bestsellers: Mystery, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Glass Houses
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$33.99
|2
|Bullseye
|James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge
|Vision
|$12.99
|3
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|The Whistler
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$13.50
|5
|The Seventh Plague
|James Rollins
|HarperCollins Canada
|$12.50
|6
|The Good Daughter
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|7
|The Lying Game
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|No Man'S Land
|David Baldacci
|Vision
|$12.99
|9
|Sting
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|10
|American Assassin (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Vince Flynn
|$12.99
