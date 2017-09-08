 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Mystery, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Glass HousesLouise PennyMinotaur$33.99
2BullseyeJames Patterson and Michael LedwidgeVision$12.99
3A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95
4The WhistlerJohn GrishamDell$13.50
5The Seventh PlagueJames RollinsHarperCollins Canada$12.50
6The Good DaughterKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
7The Lying GameRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.99
8No Man'S LandDavid BaldacciVision$12.99
9StingSandra BrownGrand Central$11.99
10American Assassin (Movie Tie-In Edition)Vince FlynnPocket$12.99

