Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Mistress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|2
|Cross The Line
|James Patterson
|Vision
|$12.99
|2
|3
|No Easy Target
|Iris Johansen
|St. Martin's
|$12.99
|3
|4
|Right Behind You
|Lisa Gardner
|Dutton
|$13.50
|7
|5
|It (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$26.99
|4
|6
|Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23
|8
|7
|The Fix
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|5
|8
|The Sleeping Beauty Killer
|Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke
|$11.99
|6
|9
|Bullseye
|James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge
|Vision
|$12.99
|10
|10
|The Snowman (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jo Nesb¿, translated by Don Bartlett
|Vintage Canada
|$21
|-
