Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The MistressDanielle SteelDell$11.99 1
2Cross The LineJames PattersonVision$12.99 2
3The GamesJames Patterson and Mark SullivanGrand Central$12.99 -
4No Easy TargetIris JohansenSt. Martin's$12.99 3
5Right Behind YouLisa GardnerDutton$13.50 4
6Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$23 6
7The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99 7
8The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 -
9It (Movie Tie-In Edition)Stephen KingScribner$26.99 5
10The Sleeping Beauty KillerMary Higgins Clark and Alafair BurkePocket$11.99 8

