Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Bullseye
|James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge
|Vision
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Pirate
|Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$13.50
|2
|3
|It
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$26.99
|-
|4
|This Was A Man
|Jeffrey Archer
|St. Martin's
|$12.99
|5
|5
|The Whistler
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$13.50
|4
|6
|Two By Two
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|3
|7
|The Seventh Plague
|James Rollins
|HarperCollins Canada
|$12.50
|7
|8
|The Award
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|6
|9
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|9
|10
|Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23
|-
