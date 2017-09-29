Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Fix
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|2
|2
|It (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$26.99
|1
|3
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|9
|4
|Bullseye
|James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge
|Vision
|$12.99
|3
|5
|The Whistler
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$13.50
|5
|6
|Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23
|8
|7
|The Sleeping Beauty Killer
|Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke
|$11.99
|-
|8
|Two By Two
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|6
|9
|Pirate
|Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$13.50
|4
|10
|This Was A Man
|Jeffrey Archer
|St. Martin's
|$12.99
|7
