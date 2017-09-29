 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99 2
2It (Movie Tie-In Edition)Stephen KingScribner$26.99 1
3The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 9
4BullseyeJames Patterson and Michael LedwidgeVision$12.99 3
5The WhistlerJohn GrishamDell$13.50 5
6Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$23 8
7The Sleeping Beauty KillerMary Higgins Clark and Alafair BurkePocket$11.99 -
8Two By TwoNicholas SparksGrand Central$20.99 6
9PirateClive Cussler and Robin BurcellG.P. Putnam's Sons$13.50 4
10This Was A ManJeffrey ArcherSt. Martin's$12.99 7

