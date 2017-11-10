 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Nov. 11, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 -
2Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 1
3Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 8
4The Complete Calvin And Hobbes (Boxed set)William WattersonAndrews McMeel$100.00 -
5Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime UnitJohn E. Douglas and Mark OlshakerPocket$11.99 3
6A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22.00 2
7Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21.00 5
8The Complete Far Side (Boxed set)Gary LarsonAndrews McMeel$115.00 -
9Lion (Movie Tie-In)Saroo BrierleyPenguin Canada$21.00 -
10The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition)Thomas KingDoubleday Canada$45.00 9

