Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Nov. 11, 2017

|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|-
|2
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|1
|3
|Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For Justice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|8
|4
|The Complete Calvin And Hobbes (Boxed set)
|William Watterson
|Andrews McMeel
|$100.00
|-
|5
|Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit
|John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker
|$11.99
|3
|6
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|2
|7
|Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio
|$21.00
|5
|8
|The Complete Far Side (Boxed set)
|Gary Larson
|Andrews McMeel
|$115.00
|-
|9
|Lion (Movie Tie-In)
|Saroo Brierley
|Penguin Canada
|$21.00
|-
|10
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition)
|Thomas King
|Doubleday Canada
|$45.00
|9
