Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|1
|2
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|2
|3
|Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit
|John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker
|$11.99
|-
|4
|Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, And Happiness
|Richard H. Thaler and Cass R. Sunstein
|Penguin
|$23.00
|-
|5
|Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio
|$21.00
|4
|6
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23.00
|3
|7
|The Power Of Habit: Why We Do What We Do In Life And Business
|Charles Duhigg
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|-
|8
|Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For Justice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|-
|9
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition)
|Thomas King
|Doubleday Canada
|$45.00
|-
|10
|Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End
|Atul Gawande
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|7
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨