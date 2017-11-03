 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 1
2A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22.00 2
3Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime UnitJohn E. Douglas and Mark OlshakerPocket$11.99 -
4Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, And HappinessRichard H. Thaler and Cass R. SunsteinPenguin$23.00 -
5Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21.00 4
6The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23.00 3
7The Power Of Habit: Why We Do What We Do In Life And BusinessCharles DuhiggAnchor Canada$23.00 -
8Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 -
9The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition)Thomas KingDoubleday Canada$45.00 -
10Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The EndAtul GawandeAnchor Canada$22.00 7

