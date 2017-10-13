 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23 1
2The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23 2
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23 3
4Born To RunBruce SpringsteenSimon & Schuster$26.99 -
5The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22 4
6Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The EndAtul GawandeAnchor Canada$22 8
7Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeff Bauman with Bret WitterGrand Central$11.99 6
8Mindset: The New Psychology Of SuccessCarol S. DweckBallantine$23 -
9Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21 5
10Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22 10

