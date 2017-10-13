Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23
|1
|2
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|2
|3
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|3
|4
|Born To Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|-
|5
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|4
|6
|Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End
|Atul Gawande
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|8
|7
|Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeff Bauman with Bret Witter
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|6
|8
|Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success
|Carol S. Dweck
|Ballantine
|$23
|-
|9
|Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio
|$21
|5
|10
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22
|10
