Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23
|1
|2
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|3
|3
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|5
|4
|Testimony: A Memoir
|Robbie Robertson
|Vintage Canada
|$24
|-
|5
|Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeff Bauman with Bret Witter
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|7
|6
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|2
|7
|Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio
|$21
|9
|8
|Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End
|Atul Gawande
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|6
|9
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22
|10
|10
|Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success
|Carol S. Dweck
|Ballantine
|$23
|8
