Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23 1
2The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23 3
3The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22 5
4Testimony: A MemoirRobbie RobertsonVintage Canada$24 -
5Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeff Bauman with Bret WitterGrand Central$11.99 7
6The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23 2
7Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21 9
8Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The EndAtul GawandeAnchor Canada$22 6
9Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22 10
10Mindset: The New Psychology Of SuccessCarol S. DweckBallantine$23 8

