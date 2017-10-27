 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23 1
2A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22 -
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23 2
4Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21 7
5The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22 3
6The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition)Thomas KingDoubleday Canada$45 -
7Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The EndAtul GawandeAnchor Canada$22 8
8Mindset: The New Psychology Of SuccessCarol S. DweckBallantine$23 10
9Born To RunBruce SpringsteenSimon & Schuster$26.99 -
10Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22 9

