Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

1 Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Signal $23 1

2 A House In The Sky: A Memoir Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett Scribner $22 -

3 The Glass Castle: A Memoir Jeannette Walls Scribner $23 2

4 Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action Simon Sinek Portfolio $21 7

5 The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo Amy Schumer Gallery $22 3

6 The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America (Illustrated Edition) Thomas King Doubleday Canada $45 -

7 Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End Atul Gawande Anchor Canada $22 8

8 Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success Carol S. Dweck Ballantine $23 10

9 Born To Run Bruce Springsteen Simon & Schuster $26.99 -