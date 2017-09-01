 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Sept. 2, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price Last Week
1The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23.00 1
2Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23.00 3
4On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi ChildhoodIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow & Co.$18.50 4
5Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22.00 7
6The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22.00 6
7Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21.00 8
8Scrappy Little NobodyAnna KendrickTouchstone$22.00 -
9Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÍs Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 9
10Quiet: The Power Of Introverts In A World That Can't Stop TalkingSusan CainBroadway$18.00 -

