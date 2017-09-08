Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23.00
|1
|2
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|2
|3
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23.00
|3
|4
|On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi Childhood
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow & Co.
|$18.50
|4
|5
|Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success
|Carol S. Dweck
|Ballantine
|$23.00
|-
|6
|The Ultimate Survival Manual (Paperback Edition): 333 Skills That Will Get You Out Alive
|Rich Johnson and the Editors of Outdoor Life
|Weldon Owen
|$19.99
|-
|7
|Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words
|Andrew Morton
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|-
|8
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|5
|9
|Outliers: The Story Of Success
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Back Bay
|$22.49
|-
|10
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22.00
|6
