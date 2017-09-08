 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23.00 1
2Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23.00 3
4On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi ChildhoodIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow & Co.$18.50 4
5Mindset: The New Psychology Of SuccessCarol S. DweckBallantine$23.00 -
6The Ultimate Survival Manual (Paperback Edition): 333 Skills That Will Get You Out AliveRich Johnson and the Editors of Outdoor LifeWeldon Owen$19.99 -
7Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own WordsAndrew MortonSimon & Schuster$23.00 -
8Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22.00 5
9Outliers: The Story Of SuccessMalcolm GladwellBack Bay$22.49 -
10The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22.00 6

