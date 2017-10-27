Bestsellers: Romance/Erotica, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Cdn
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|See How She Dies
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington
|$16.95
|2
|The Mountain Between Us (Movie Tie-In)
|Charles Martin
|Broadway
|$22
|3
|Second Chance Girl
|Susan Mallery
|Harlequin
|$10.99
|4
|Nine Women, One Dress
|Jane L. Rosen
|Anchor Canada
|$19.95
|5
|Sugar Pine Trail
|Raeanne Thayne
|Harlequin
|$9.99
|6
|If Not For You
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine
|$10.99
|7
|Stars Of Fortune
|Nora Roberts
|Berkley
|$11.99
|8
|Twelve Days Of Christmas
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine
|$7.99
|9
|When All The Girls Have Gone
|Jayne Ann Krentz
|Berkley
|$10.99
|10
|Colton K-9 Cop
|Addison Fox
|Harlequin
|$6.50
