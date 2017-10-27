 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Romance/Erotica, Oct. 28, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Romance/Erotica, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorCdnImprint List Price
1See How She DiesLisa JacksonKensington$16.95
2The Mountain Between Us (Movie Tie-In)Charles MartinBroadway$22
3Second Chance GirlSusan MalleryHarlequin$10.99
4Nine Women, One DressJane L. RosenAnchor Canada$19.95
5Sugar Pine TrailRaeanne ThayneHarlequin$9.99
6If Not For YouDebbie MacomberBallantine$10.99
7Stars Of FortuneNora RobertsBerkley$11.99
8Twelve Days Of ChristmasDebbie MacomberBallantine$7.99
9When All The Girls Have GoneJayne Ann KrentzBerkley$10.99
10Colton K-9 CopAddison FoxHarlequin$6.50

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨