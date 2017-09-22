Bestsellers: Romance, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Two By Two
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|2
|If Not For You
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine
|$10.99
|3
|Stars Of Fortune
|Nora Roberts
|Berkley
|$11.99
|4
|Hannah's List
|Debbie Macomber
|MIRA
|$9.99
|5
|The Devil's Triangle
|Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison
|$12.99
|6
|The Mountain Between Us (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Charles Martin
|Broadway
|$13.50
|7
|Tangled Destinies
|Diana Palmer
|Harlequin
|$9.99
|8
|You Say It First
|Susan Mallery
|Harlequin
|$10.99
|9
|Break In Two
|M.J. Summers
|HarperCollins
|$10.99
|10
|Sheltered By The Cowboy
|Carla Cassidy
|Harlequin
|$6.50
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨