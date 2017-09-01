Bestsellers: Cooking, Sept. 2, 2017

1 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt Publishing Victory Belt $46.95

2 Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes Angela Liddon Penguin Canada Penguin Canada $32.00

3 The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out Angela Liddon Penguin Canada Penguin Canada $32.00

4 The School Year Survival Cookbook: Healthy Recipes And Sanity-Saving Strategies For Every Family And Every Meal (Even Snacks) Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh Appetite by Random House Appetite $29.95

5 Ready Or Not!: 150+ Make-Ahead, Make-Over, And Make-Now Recipes By Nom Nom Paleo Michelle Tam and Henry Fong Andrews McMeel Publishing Andrews McMeel $40.00

6 The Complete Ketogenic Diet For Beginners: Your Essential Guide To Living The Keto Lifestyle Amy Ramos, foreword by Amanda C. Hughes Callisto Media Inc. Callisto Media Inc. $15.09

7 Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give A F*ck Thug Kitchen House of Anansi Press Anansi Int. $32.95

8 The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime Ree Drummond HarperCollins Publishers Wiillam Morrow & Co. $36.99

9 The Instant Pot¬ Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes For Fast & Healthy Meals Laurel Randolph Callisto Media Inc. Callisto Media Inc. $18.86