Bestsellers: Cooking, Sept. 2, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisherImprint List Price
1The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt PublishingVictory Belt$46.95
2Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based RecipesAngela LiddonPenguin CanadaPenguin Canada$32.00
3The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside OutAngela LiddonPenguin CanadaPenguin Canada$32.00
4The School Year Survival Cookbook: Healthy Recipes And Sanity-Saving Strategies For Every Family And Every Meal (Even Snacks)Laura Keogh and Ceri MarshAppetite by Random HouseAppetite$29.95
5Ready Or Not!: 150+ Make-Ahead, Make-Over, And Make-Now Recipes By Nom Nom PaleoMichelle Tam and Henry FongAndrews McMeel PublishingAndrews McMeel$40.00
6The Complete Ketogenic Diet For Beginners: Your Essential Guide To Living The Keto LifestyleAmy Ramos, foreword by Amanda C. HughesCallisto Media Inc.Callisto Media Inc.$15.09
7Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give A F*ckThug KitchenHouse of Anansi PressAnansi Int.$32.95
8The Pioneer Woman Cooks: DinnertimeRee DrummondHarperCollins PublishersWiillam Morrow & Co.$36.99
9The Instant Pot¬ Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes For Fast & Healthy MealsLaurel RandolphCallisto Media Inc.Callisto Media Inc.$18.86
10Canadian Living: Healthy Family MealsCanadian Living Test KitchenJuniper PublishingJuniper$19.95

