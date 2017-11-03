Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 3, 2017

1 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron $38.99 1

2 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 2

3 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 3

4 Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy Mehmet Oz Scribner $39.99 5

5 Principles: Life And Work Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 4

6 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 7

7 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 -

8 The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown Hazelden $19.95 -

9 Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual Jocko Willink St. Martin's $32.99 6