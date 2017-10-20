Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 21, 2017

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 3

3 Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy Mehmet Oz Scribner $39.99 2

4 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 5

5 Dreams And The Unexplainable: 101 Eye-Opening Stories About Premonitions And Miracles Amy Newmark and Kelly Sullivan Walden Chicken Soup For The Soul $17.95 6

6 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22 7

7 The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance Tom Brady Simon & Schuster $39.99 4

8 The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal Change Stephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim Collins Free Press $22 -

9 The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You Are BrenŽ Brown Hazelden $19.95 10