Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|3
|3
|Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy
|Mehmet Oz
|Scribner
|$39.99
|2
|4
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|5
|5
|Dreams And The Unexplainable: 101 Eye-Opening Stories About Premonitions And Miracles
|Amy Newmark and Kelly Sullivan Walden
|Chicken Soup For The Soul
|$17.95
|6
|6
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22
|7
|7
|The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance
|Tom Brady
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|4
|8
|The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal Change
|Stephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim Collins
|Free Press
|$22
|-
|9
|The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You Are
|BrenŽ Brown
|Hazelden
|$19.95
|10
|10
|Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 Days
|Chris Guillebeau
|Crown
|$34
|-
