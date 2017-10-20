 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 21, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 3
3Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way HealthyMehmet OzScribner$39.99 2
4Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 5
5Dreams And The Unexplainable: 101 Eye-Opening Stories About Premonitions And MiraclesAmy Newmark and Kelly Sullivan WaldenChicken Soup For The Soul$17.95 6
6How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22 7
7The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak PerformanceTom BradySimon & Schuster$39.99 4
8The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal ChangeStephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim CollinsFree Press$22 -
9The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You AreBrenŽ BrownHazelden$19.95 10
10Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 DaysChris GuillebeauCrown$34 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨