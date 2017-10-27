 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul ConversationsOprah WinfreyFlatiron$38.99 -
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
3You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 2
4Principles: Life And WorkRay DalioSimon & Schuster$39.99 -
5Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way HealthyMehmet OzScribner$39.99 3
6Discipline Equals Freedom: Field ManualJocko WillinkSt. Martin's$32.99 -
7Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 4
8The End Of Alzheimer's: The First Program To Prevent And Reverse Cognitive DeclineDale BredesenAvery$36 -
9Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 DaysChris GuillebeauCrown$34 10
10The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak PerformanceTom BradySimon & Schuster$39.99 7

