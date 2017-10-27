Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 28, 2017

1 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron $38.99 -

2 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

3 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

4 Principles: Life And Work Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 -

5 Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy Mehmet Oz Scribner $39.99 3

6 Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual Jocko Willink St. Martin's $32.99 -

7 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 4

8 The End Of Alzheimer's: The First Program To Prevent And Reverse Cognitive Decline Dale Bredesen Avery $36 -

9 Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 Days Chris Guillebeau Crown $34 10