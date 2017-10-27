Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations
|Oprah Winfrey
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|-
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|3
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|4
|Principles: Life And Work
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|5
|Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy
|Mehmet Oz
|Scribner
|$39.99
|3
|6
|Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual
|Jocko Willink
|St. Martin's
|$32.99
|-
|7
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|4
|8
|The End Of Alzheimer's: The First Program To Prevent And Reverse Cognitive Decline
|Dale Bredesen
|Avery
|$36
|-
|9
|Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 Days
|Chris Guillebeau
|Crown
|$34
|10
|10
|The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance
|Tom Brady
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|7
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨