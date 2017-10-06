 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 7, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisherImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperCollins PublishersHarperOne$21.99 1
2Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way HealthyMehmet OzScribnerScribner$39.99 -
3You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning Press Book PublishersRunning$18.50 3
4The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak PerformanceTom BradySimon & Schuster, IncorporatedSimon & Schuster$39.99 2
5Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperCollins PublishersHarperOne$24.99 6
6How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegieGallery BooksPocket$22 8
7The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal ChangeStephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim CollinsFree PressFree Press$22 7
8The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You AreBrenŽ BrownHazeldenHazelden$19.95 9
9Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 DaysChris GuillebeauCrown Publishing GroupCrown$34 10
10Mind Over Mood, Second Edition: Change How You Feel By Changing The Way You ThinkDennis Greenberger, Christine A. Padesky, foreword by Aaron T. BeckGuilford PublicationsGuilford$33.16 -

