Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Sept. 2, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|3
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22.00
|4
|4
|The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal Change
|Stephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim Collins
|Free Press
|$22.00
|3
|5
|Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Lifeƒ And Maybe The World
|William H. McRaven
|Grand Central
|$23.50
|7
|6
|The Ripple Effect: Sleep Better, Eat Better, Move Better, Think Better
|Greg Wells
|HarperCollins
|$22.99
|5
|7
|The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You Are
|Bren_ Brown
|Hazelden
|$19.95
|6
|8
|Mind Over Mood, Second Edition: Change How You Feel By Changing The Way You Think
|Dennis Greenberger, Christine A. Padesky, foreword by Aaron T. Beck
|Guilford
|$33.92
|8
|9
|The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease And Weight Gain
|Steven R. Gundry
|Harper Wave
|$34.99
|-
|10
|The Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual Enlightenment
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$21.95
|10
