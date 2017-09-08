 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 2
3How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00 4
4The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal ChangeStephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim CollinsFree Press$22.00 3
5The Ripple Effect: Sleep Better, Eat Better, Move Better, Think BetterGreg WellsHarperCollins$22.99 6
6Mind Over Mood, Second Edition: Change How You Feel By Changing The Way You ThinkDennis Greenberger, Christine A. Padesky, foreword by Aaron T. BeckGuilford$33.67 8
7Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Lifeƒ And Maybe The WorldWilliam H. McRavenGrand Central$23.50 5
8Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 -
9The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You AreBren_ BrownHazelden$19.95 7
10The Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual EnlightenmentEckhart TolleNew World Library$21.95 10

