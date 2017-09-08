Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Sept. 9, 2017

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 4

4 The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal Change Stephen R. Covey, foreword by Jim Collins Free Press $22.00 3

5 The Ripple Effect: Sleep Better, Eat Better, Move Better, Think Better Greg Wells HarperCollins $22.99 6

6 Mind Over Mood, Second Edition: Change How You Feel By Changing The Way You Think Dennis Greenberger, Christine A. Padesky, foreword by Aaron T. Beck Guilford $33.67 8

7 Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Lifeƒ And Maybe The World William H. McRaven Grand Central $23.50 5

8 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 -

9 The Gifts Of Imperfection: Let Go Of Who You Think You're Supposed To Be And Embrace Who You Are Bren_ Brown Hazelden $19.95 7