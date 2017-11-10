Review: Michelle Berry’s The Prisoner and the Chaplain, Carys Cragg’s Dead Reckoning and Lynn Gehl’s Claiming Anishinaabe

The Prisoner and the Chaplain

By Michelle Berry

Buckrider Books, 280 pages, $20

Story continues below advertisement

A chaplain stays with a convicted murderer in the prisoner's last 12 hours before execution. Of course, both men have names – Larry and Jim – but each man is reduced to his role in this drama: "No one on Death Row is allowed a name." Where either man slips out of role, a chorus of Correctional Officers puts him back in place. For Larry, the COs perform an odd dance of caring (but not too much) for a person who in a few hours they will legally kill. With Jim, it's a matter of being insufficiently righteous. But Jim knows how close he came to being in Larry's position. The Prisoner and the Chaplain offers resolution not in the way the plot unfolds but in the truth discovered: not in what happens but the insight into what happened. Because this is a novel, we as readers get to be psychologically promiscuous: We know Larry's truth to a degree we cruelly cannot know another person in real life. This is what haunts both men: the mystery of other people, and the ways we remain mysterious even to ourselves.

Dead Reckoning: How I Came to Meet the Man Who Murdered My Father

By Carys Cragg

Arsenal Pulp Press, 336 pages, $19.95One night when Carys Cragg was 11 years old, a man sneaked into her family home and shattered everything young Carys knew. Her father – a compassionate man and respected doctor, full of life – confronted the intruder, who in the ensuing struggle stabbed Geoffrey Cragg three times, resulting in his death. After two decades of wrestling with the silence around that night, Carys needed answers: She would write a letter to Sheldon, her father's murderer, before he got parole. What follows is a story about restorative justice – its potential and its limits. There's a limit to Sheldon's honesty and a limit to Cragg's empathy for the man who stole so much from her, but for two years they address the brutal circumstances in which their lives crashed into one another. This is Cragg's search for truth and Dead Reckoning stays close to her personal experience along that journey. Still, it asks important questions: about what justice means, how we can repair harm and what society asks of the victims, as well as the perpetrators, of the most heinous crimes.

Claiming Anishinaabe: Decolonizing the Human Spirit

By Lynn Gehl

University of Regina Press, 212 pages, $24.95

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On April 20, the Ontario Court of Appeal granted Lynn Gehl the right to register as "Indian" under the Indian Act, finding Indigenous and Northern Affairs unreasonable in denying Gehl status because she does not know her paternal grandfather's identity. On Tuesday, the federal government announced it would end long-standing gender discrimination in the Indian Act – another win for those like Gehl whose claims are through matrilineal ancestry. While these are significant gains, in her most recent book Gehl counters the legalistic approach with a holistic, Indigenist view of what it means to claim Anishinaabe. Some readers may find Gehl's approach provocative. That might be intentional, but with a purpose: Gehl writes from an Anishinaabe way of knowing that is a different paradigm from Western thinking; Claiming Anishinaabe is partly about finding a new paradigm in which different knowledge systems can exist as equals, not one over the other. Because to deny Indigenous knowledge is to deny the full expression of the spirit and what makes us human.