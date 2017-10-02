Eden Robinson, Rachel Cusk among Giller Prize finalists

The five novels shortlisted for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize, which range from a literary thriller about a woman searching for her doppelganger to the first instalment in a trilogy about a teenager with magical ancestry, were revealed on Monday.

If this year's shortlist has a theme, it might be second chances: Three of the five authors nominated for the $100,000 prize have been finalists before, yet none of them have won what is arguably Canada's most prestigious literary prize.

Among the authors once again finding themselves on the shortlist is Haisla and Heiltsuk author Eden Robinson, whose novel Monkey Beach was a finalist for the Giller in 2000. This time around, the Kitamaat Village, B.C., resident was recognized for Son of a Trickster, which kicks off a planned trilogy about a young man who learns his father is the trickster Wee'git. In their citation, jurors called the novel "energetic, often darkly funny, sometimes poignant" and "a book that will resonate long after the reader has devoured the final page."

Just two years after last appearing on the shortlist with Outline, Saskatchewan-born, U.K.-based writer Rachel Cusk is nominated once again, this time for its sequel, Transit, about a writer who moves into a run-down London apartment with her two young sons. The jury described the novel as "alight with wisdom and humour" and "an exquisitely poised meditation on life, time, and change."

Finally, Toronto's Michael Redhill, whose debut novel Martin Sloane was a finalist in 2001, returns to the shortlist on the strength of Bellevue Square, about a bookseller who haunts her neighbourhood trying to track down her supposed twin; the jury praised it as "warm, and funny, and smart."

The remaining finalists are Toronto-born, Dublin-based Ed O'Loughlin, author of the historical novel Minds of Winter, which the jury called a "brilliant story of Polar expedition," and New Brunswick writer and artist Michelle Winters for her "original, off-beat" novel I Am A Truck, about a woman whose husband goes missing on the eve of their 20th anniversary, and which the jury said was a "very funny, fully-achieved novel about connection and misunderstanding." (This also marks the first time that her publisher, the Picton, Ont.-based Invisible Publishing, has placed a book on the Giller shortlist.)

Serving on this year's jury are American novelist and short-story writer Nathan Englander; the British author Richard Beard; former Giller Prize winners Lynn Coady and André Alexis, as well as Canadian novelist Anita Rau Badami, who is also jury chair. They considered 112 books for this year's Giller Prize before choosing a longlist of 12 titles, which were announced last month. Of the books longlisted for the prize that were left off the shortlist, the most notable omission was David Chariandy's novel Brother, which was named a finalist for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize last week.

The winner of this year's Giller Prize will be announced Nov. 20.

The prize was founded in 1994 by Jack Rabinovitch in honour of his wife, the literary journalist Doris Giller, who had passed away the previous year.

Rabinovitch died in August.