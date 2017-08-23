Eric Beck Rubin among nominees for 2017 Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature

The shortlist of nominees for the 2017 Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature has been announced, and to no one's surprise the name of Eric Beck Rubin is at the top of honour roll. The Toronto author's debut novel (School of Velocity, published by Doubleday Canada) excited critics upon its release a year ago enough to establish him as a talent to watch. Rubin is up against Peter Behrens (Carry Me, House of Anansi Press) and Danila Botha (For All the Men (and Some of the Women) I've Known, Tightrope Books) for the fiction accolade. Other categories include non-fiction, history and young adult/children's literature, each carrying a $10,000 prize. The winners will be announced on Oct. 3, at a Toronto luncheon. A full list of nominees is available at kofflerarts.org.