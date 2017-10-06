Leonard Cohen’s final book of poetry to be published October 2018

Leonard Cohen's final book of poetry is set to see the light of day. Due out on Oct. 16, 2018, The Flame will include finished poems as well as illustrations, song lyrics, prose pieces and material from the late troubadour's notebooks.

The poems were selected and ordered by the author. According to his manager and estate trustee, the book was completed just days before the Montrealer died on Nov. 7, 2016. "During the final months of his life, Leonard had a singular focus," Robert Kory said in a press release. "Those of us who had the rare privilege of spending time with him during this period recognized that the flame burned bright within him to the very end."

The book will be issued in Canada by McClelland & Stewart, Cohen's long-time publisher. In the United States, the book will be handled by Farrar, Straus and Giroux; in Britain, it will be published by the Edinburgh-based Canongate Books.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flame, Cohen's first new book of poetry since 2006's Book of Longing, perhaps takes its name from You Want it Darker, the title song to his final studio album, released 19 days before his death.

There's a lover in the story

But the story's still the same

There's a lullaby for suffering

And a paradox to blame

But it's written in the scriptures

And it's not some idle claim

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You want it darker

We kill the flame

McClelland & Stewart first published Cohen in 1961. The Spice-Box of Earth was reviewed in The Globe and Mail by Dolores Bedingfield, who deemed the collection as "uneven" while praising a "considerable" poetic talent. "Essentially a lyricist," Bedingfield wrote about Cohen, "he writes with enthusiasm and tenderness, and delves with subtlety and understanding into the intricacies of human relationships. He is most successful as a love poet."

After The Spice-Box of Earth came more books of poetry, a pair of novels (The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers) and 14 studio albums.

Cohen was particularly prolific toward the end of his career, releasing three albums (Old Ideas, Popular Problems and You Want It Darker) in the final four years of his life. The Flame will include lyrics from those three LPs and Blue Alert, Cohen's jazzy 2006 collaboration with singer Anjani Thomas.