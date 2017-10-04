Small-fry Invisible Publishing has its eyes on the Giller Prize

In the world of book publishing, it is barely detectable. The peculiar not-for-profit outfit is Invisible Publishing, the smallest of players still with a dog in the Scotiabank Giller Prize fight.
The five shortlisted novels for the $100,000 literary award announced this week mostly have typical names on their spines: HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Knopf Canada and Quercus/House of Anansi Press.
The outlier is Invisible, a three-person outfit operating out of tiny Picton, Ont., the bucolic publishing home to Michelle Winters's affecting, humorous novel I Am a Truck.
The book is offbeat; the publisher, off the beaten path. And now, the New Brunswick writer and artist has a one-in-five shot to take home the Giller on Nov. 20, which for Invisible, is absolutely out of sight.
