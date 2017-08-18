Summer reading: A preview of Alison Pick’s Strangers with the Same Dream

'I want to have another baby," Hannah said to her husband.

"I'm aware," he said.

"Now," Hannah said.

David was bent over a tray of vegetable seeds, each type in its own cup; he looked up at her. There was a smear of something on his cheek, which she thought at first was dirt from the fields but on closer inspection was pencil lead. "We have nothing to eat," he said.

"I'm making dinner," she said, although she knew this was not what he was referring to. Still, she had found some potato peels and thickened them with the last bit of flour and was up to her elbows in the dough for latkes. There was almost no oil so they would be dry. But at least it was food.

She had a ridge of flesh on the inside of her cheek where she had been trying to eat her own flesh in her sleep. She ran her tongue over the angry line.

"It's Rosh Hashanah," David said.

Hannah paused. For a moment, she had forgotten the time of year. At Kinneret you could tell by the crops, but there were no crops here yet by which to measure.

"Today?" she asked.

"On Tuesday."

"We will eat for a different holiday," she said, referring to the latkes.

"Eggplant?" he asked.

"Chicken," she said, playing her part. It was a silly joke, she thought, but David always found it funny. But his brief smile was weak, and his expression grew angry, and he gestured to a gathering place at the base of the mountain. The halutzim had formed a circle around a tall redhead who was serenading them with his fiddle. Every once in a while, a loud whoop rose up.

"Don't they see there's work to do?"

"Let them celebrate," Hannah said. "They've made it to the homeland!"

There was truth in this – and sarcasm. She remembered her own wild optimism from the early days, and longed for it back. Eretz Yisrael was still her dream – but dreams took so much work and she was so tired.

"I suppose we'll mark the New Year," David said, his fingers buried in his black curls.

Hannah nodded, too tired to form words. Whether, and how, to celebrate the Jewish holidays was a debate they had been through a thousand times. They agreed, without needing to discuss further, to mark them, but lightly, focusing on their agricultural significance.

"I'll choose some girls to help you cook," David said.

Hannah imagined, wearily, how he would look over the young women.

"I want to have another baby," she said again. She was thinking of her father's words to her before she'd left him. She didn't let herself think about the first baby she'd had taken from her, or about the other children who had been playmates for Ruth at Kinneret and had absolved her of the need to produce a sibling. Here, the air was filled with a ghostly silence, despite the halutzim who never stopped laughing and singing. It was a silence that ran under sound. A hungry silence.

"Not yet," David said.

"We don't have much time," Hannah said.

She and the other women had come to Palestine thinking they could make a new world. But now she saw that sexual equality made it easy for men, not women, to settle their urges. What women wanted – what she wanted – was deeper than a climax. It was something more elusive, something she found hard to name for herself, and if you could not name something, how could you claim it?

A child was easier.

It hadn't occurred to her that David might say no a second time.

"Look around you," he said. "We're starving. What would we do with another child?"

"Starving is a little strong," she said.

"The moment isn't right."

She could hardly believe he dared to say this to her again, but she forged ahead.

"What about populating Eretz Yisrael with little Jews?"

In the distance the halutzim had linked arms. The red-headed fiddler raised his bow and the dancers hummed with anticipation. Night was falling and the wheel began to spin and the fiddler poured himself into his instrument. The pioneers in their loose white shirts and khaki shorts bounced up and down and sang at the top of their lungs. They were surviving on instinct alone, as Hannah had once done too. In the first years at Kinneret they had eaten salty Arab goat cheese and drunk water and lost half their body weight and things had been fine.

More than fine. Wonderful.

"Ruth needs someone to play with," Hannah said.

David looked far into the distance, squinting. And then Hannah heard the sound, over the music, of someone calling his name, emphasizing both syllables: "Daaa-vid!"

David got to his feet; dusk had fallen and no doubt he could no longer see the seeds he had been sorting.

"I should go," he said, gesturing with his chin toward where his name had been called.

"I'm not done talking," Hannah said.

"Later," he said, already leaving.

"Fershtinkiner," she said, loud enough for him to hear, but he didn't turn around. He had the privilege of being only where he wanted to be in his mind. Whereas she was forced back into her body again and again.

A Q&A with Alison Pick

When in the novel does this excerpt take place? Who are Hannah and David, and what are they doing in Palestine?

This excerpt takes place about three quarters of the way through the book. David and Hannah are young Zionists who have come from Russia to establish what will eventually become the country of Israel. This was a time of pogroms in Eastern Europe and of the intense and vicious anti-Semitism that would quickly lead to the Holocaust. Forward-thinking Jews knew they needed a place to live in safety and so they fled to their historical homeland. Hannah and David were part of this group of young people known as the Third Aliyah.

What drew you to the region and time period, and what kind of research did you do to capture that moment in time accurately?

I've always been interested in the idea of utopia and in humanity's various attempts to create it. Paradoxically, the desire to live in peace and harmony in small, regulated groups often leads to chaos and discord. The kibbutz was a giant social experiment meant to establish a Jewish population in Palestine. Children were raised collectively, private ownership was renounced, and all resources were pooled in favour of the group. I was interested in exploring this explicitly Jewish utopia; I wanted to delve into the early days of the dream that foreshadowed today's conflict in the Middle East. I was curious about the cognitive dissonance that underpinned the Zionist project: the Jews were fleeing such hatred and oppression that they could not afford to see the problems intrinsic in "settling" a land that was already occupied. And, finally, I wondered about the particular challenges faced by the women in this society that was supposedly equal in all regards.

I travelled to Israel three times for research purposes. The wonderful archivist at Kibbutz Ein Harod, along with my equally wonderful translator, walked me through primary sources including diaries of the founding members. I also read extensively on the early Kibbutz movement. Writing historical fiction is scary because of the intense responsibility you have to get it right – there is no way to travel back in time. Thankfully, I had these resources available to help me.

This is your first novel since 2010's Far to Go, although in the interim you published a memoir, Between Gods, about discovering your Jewish ancestry. How do you think writing a memoir shaped you as a novelist?

It was probably the other way around for me – being a novelist first shaped me as a memoirist later. A good memoir uses a novelist's tools – tension, character development, narrative arc – to keep the reader turning the pages. Of course the two genres differ in the most fundamental way, but from a craft perspective I was surprised by the overlap between the two. I am a writer who adores the act of writing (you might be surprised to learn that this is not always the case). I'm equally happy working in either genre, and grateful to get to write at all.