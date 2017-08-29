 Skip to main content

Christopher Nolan to attend Dunkirk screening at TIFF

Fionn Whitehead in Dunkirk.

Melinda Sue Gordon

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

"Dunkirk" writer-director Christopher Nolan plans to attend the Toronto International Film Festival for a screening of the Second World War epic.

The free event on Sept. 10 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Imax Corp.

"Dunkirk," which hit theatres in July, was shot almost entirely with Imax cameras.

It will screen in Imax 70mm at the event during TIFF, which runs Sept. 7 to 17.

The screening will be at the soon to be re-opened Ontario Place Cinesphere, the world's first permanent Imax theatre.

Following the screening, Nolan will participate in a conversation with Cameron Bailey, the artistic director of TIFF.

Nolan is said to have pioneered the use of Imax cameras in major motion pictures, beginning with "The Dark Knight."

"Dunkirk" follows the evacuation of Allied soldiers as they're surrounded by enemy forces on a beach in France in 1940.

