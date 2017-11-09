Director Rian Johnson to create new Star Wars trilogy

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy for the Star Wars universe, greatly expanding the director's command over George Lucas' ever-expanding space saga.

Disney chief Bob Iger announced the plans Thursday in a call with investment analysts. Johnson is the director of the upcoming Star Wars instalment The Last Jedi. Director J.J. Abrams is set to helm the following film, episode nine.

But a new trilogy will go beyond the original nine-film framework imagined by Lucas.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy says Johnson "will do amazing things with the blank canvas."