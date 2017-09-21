Review: Battle of the Sexes a surprisingly timely film

3.5 out of 4 stars Title Battle of the Sexes Written by Simon Beaufoy Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris Starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Andrea Riseborough Classification PG Country USA Language English

The premise (a recreation of one of the most ballyhooed sporting moments of the 1970s, a tennis match between women's libber Billie Jean King and chauvinist Bobby Riggs) and the talent (a bespectacled Emma Stone, a bespectacled Steve Carell and a scene-stealing Sarah Silverman) make this a promising venture from the start. But directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton move beyond the ready-made charisma of the serve-and-volley shenanigans to offer a contextualized portrait of the closet-lesbian King and her fight against sexism and the social mores of the time. Stone is solid in the role. Carell is perfectly cast as the showman-hustler Riggs, but he gets less screen time than his tennis-playing stunt double. The film is surprisingly timely: Today's fierce, revitalized misogyny makes the 1970s male chauvinism droll and quaint in comparison. Back then a women's tennis tour was sponsored by Virginia Slims cigarettes. The empowering slogan was "You've come a long way, baby." But have they?