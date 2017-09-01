 Skip to main content

Review: Canadian actor Shenae Grimes-Beech is solid, but Blood Honey feels like a B-movie horror

Dave McGinn

1.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Blood Honey
Written by
Jeff Kopas and Doug Taylor
Directed by
Jeff Kopas
Starring
Shenae Grimes-Beech, Gil Bellows
Classification
14A
Country
USA
Language
English
Year
2017

Jenibel Heath (Toronto-born actor Shenae Grimes-Beech) witnessed a horrific event in childhood and is still traumatized by it. To finally deal with it, she returns to the family hunting lodge, where her alcoholic, dying father, Marvin (Gil Bellows), and brother are running a honey business. They sit around with old friends, including Dr. Bert Morrison (Don McKellar) and one of Jenibel's old flames, drinking a concoction made from a stash of toxic honey that can bend the mind in small doses. There is a death that director Jeff Kopas wants so badly to be terrifying but unfortunately comes off as silly. Is Jenibel losing her mind? Is everyone at the lodge conspiring against her? Is someone poisoning her? Will she be able to flee to safety? Grimes-Beech delivers a fine performance, and while there are moments of intrigue and a good twist, the whole thing feels as if it's a B-movie horror that wants to be so much more.

About the Author
Dave McGinn

Dave McGinn writes about fitness trends for the Life section and also reports for Globe Arts. Prior to joining the Globe, he was a freelance journalist, covering topics from trying to eat Michael Phelps' diet to why the Joker is the best villain in comics history. He's working on improving his 10k time. More

