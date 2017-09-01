Review: Canadian actor Shenae Grimes-Beech is solid, but Blood Honey feels like a B-movie horror

1.5 out of 4 stars Title Blood Honey Written by Jeff Kopas and Doug Taylor Directed by Jeff Kopas Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Gil Bellows Classification 14A Country USA Language English Year 2017

Jenibel Heath (Toronto-born actor Shenae Grimes-Beech) witnessed a horrific event in childhood and is still traumatized by it. To finally deal with it, she returns to the family hunting lodge, where her alcoholic, dying father, Marvin (Gil Bellows), and brother are running a honey business. They sit around with old friends, including Dr. Bert Morrison (Don McKellar) and one of Jenibel's old flames, drinking a concoction made from a stash of toxic honey that can bend the mind in small doses. There is a death that director Jeff Kopas wants so badly to be terrifying but unfortunately comes off as silly. Is Jenibel losing her mind? Is everyone at the lodge conspiring against her? Is someone poisoning her? Will she be able to flee to safety? Grimes-Beech delivers a fine performance, and while there are moments of intrigue and a good twist, the whole thing feels as if it's a B-movie horror that wants to be so much more.