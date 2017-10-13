 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Happy Death Day’s chipper message undermines its spunk

Film Review

Review: Happy Death Day’s chipper message undermines its spunk

Jessica Rothe stars in Happy Death Day.

Patti Perret/Unive

Brad Wheeler

2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Happy Death Day
Written by
Scott Lobdell
Directed by
Christopher Landon
Starring
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine
Genre
Horror
Classification
14A
Country
USA
Language
English
Year
2017

Groundhog Day starred Bill Murray as a cynical weatherman reliving a Pennsylvania-in-February day on repeat. That movie, a comedy classic, was fresh and fantastic in 1993.

Since then, it's been done to death – first with 2006's Salvage, and now with Happy Death Day, which breathes life into the seen-it-all-before slasher genre by placing the time-loop premise on a college campus, where a jaded co-ed is forced to die a violent death over and over again on her birthday.

The sassy sorority girl is played by Jessica Rothe, the able La La Land actress whose blonde-hair blue-eyed presence recalls a young Britney Spears – oops, I died again. There's a spunky charm to the Scream-meets-Groundhog Day thing, and the film is well-built. The problem is its chipper message.

Story continues below advertisement

In Groundhog Day, the theme is middle-aged despair. "What would you do," Murray asks, "if you were stuck in one place and everything was exactly the same and nothing that you did mattered?" Whereas Happy Death Day 's meaning is trite and syrupy: "Today is the first day of the rest of your life." Puh-lease. Gag me with a spoon, or, better yet, stick with me a knife.

Video: The Tragically Hip ‘trusted us,' documentary directors say (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Brad Wheeler

Brad Wheeler is an arts reporter with The Globe and Mail. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.