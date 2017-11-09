Review: No redemption for characters in Infinity Baby’s grim future

2 out of 4 stars Title Infinity Baby Written by Onur Tukel Directed by Bob Byington Starring Kieran Culkin and Megan Mullally Genre Comedy Classification 14A Country USA Language English Year 2017

Indie director Bob Byington's view of the future, shot entirely in black and white, is charmless and inhospitable. But it's the ideal habitat for Infinity Baby's protagonist, Ben (Kieran Culkin), manager at a company that sells – for $20,000 each – babies from a stem-cell experiment gone awry. They never cry, rarely poop (once every two weeks) and don't age beyond infancy. And they subsist on a diet of pills, carefully measured to keep them maintenance-free.

Ben is an emotionally stunted young man (if we're kind, an innocent byproduct of his antiseptic world) who loves women, but can't stay in a relationship for more than a few months. To extricate himself, Ben takes his girlfriends to visit his irascible mother (Megan Mullally) who promptly rips them to shreds.

Turkish-American artist Onur Tukel's screenplay has some clever quips, but the total lack of emotional depth in any of the characters (well, except the women) means there's nothing redemptive in the people who live in this sterile corner of America in their block-like offices and homes, where human interaction is as soulless as a conference centre.