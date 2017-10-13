Review: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women spread thin by complex story

2.5 out of 4 stars Title Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Written by Angela Robinson Directed by Angela Robinson Starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote Genre Biopic Classification 14A Country USA Language English Year 2017

Wonder Woman has always been steeped in controversy: too powerful, too subversive, too mired in S&M imagery. But while the comic regularly came under fire, especially in the 1940s, it was the relationship between her creator Professor William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston (Rebecca Hall), and their live-in partner, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote), that drew even more scrutiny.

And that's the focus of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. After meeting at Harvard in the 1920s, the three begin a romantic relationship and are ostracized as a result. Eventually, inspired by the women in his own life, Marston goes on to create Wonder Woman as an homage to female strength.

Writer-director Angela Robinson sets the emotional bar high by using the trio's relationship as the vessel through which Marston reconciles with his own pride and misogyny. However, with so much covered in under two hours, it might have been more effective to concentrate on a specific era or aspect of each character's story.

Because like the Wonder Woman mythos itself, there's almost too much ground to cover in just a single instalment.