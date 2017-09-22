 Skip to main content

Review: Science doc Let There Be Light is both enlightening and terrifying

Without becoming a hectoring science lesson, Let There Be Light follows a group of super-scientists tasked with essentially saving the world.

Barry Hertz

3 out of 4 stars

Title
Let There Be Light
Written by
Mila Aung-Thwin
Directed by
Mila Aung-Thwin and Van Royko
Starring
Bernard Bigot, Alessandro Bonito-Oliva, Mark Henderson
Genre
Documentary
Country
Canada/France/Italty/Switzerland/USA
Language
English
Year
2017

The elusive quest to develop nuclear fusion has long been a narrative staple of subpar thrillers. (The Val Kilmer-starring The Saint and the misbegotten Keanu Reeves vehicle Chain Reaction being two of the most egregious examples.) But in Mila Aung-Thwin and Van Royko's new documentary, the possibility of ending the globe's dependence on fossil fuels is less a cheap plot MacGuffin and more a very real possibility – the end game of clean technology. In southern France, the filmmakers follow a group of super-scientists tasked with essentially saving the world and the results are both enlightening and terrifying. What could have been a hectoring science lesson turns out to be more thrilling than any late-90s Keanu Reeves movie. As the actor might say himself, "Whoa."

