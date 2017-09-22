 Skip to main content

Review: The admirable realism of Stronger can only go so far

Jake Gyllenhaal in Stronger.

Courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

Kate Taylor

2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Stronger
Written by
John Pollono
Directed by
David Gordon Green
Starring
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany
Genre
Drama
Classification
14A
Country
USA
Language
English
Year
2017

Jeff Bauman, who showed up at the 2013 Boston Marathon to cheer on his ex-girlfriend Erin Hurley and lost both legs to a terrorist's bomb, was a man caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Yet this biopic starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany eschews all dramatic irony in favour of admirable realism about disability, working-class Boston and America's unquenchable thirst for heroes. Director David Gordon Green even shows you the mildew stains in the bathroom of the cramped apartment Jeff shares with his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking, Oprah-worshipping mom (Miranda Richardson, in a standout transatlantic performance).

But realism will only take you so far, and Stronger eventually opts for a conventional tale of rekindled romance and resurgent resilience that, given how rough-and-tumble Jeff's prior existence seems, will leave a skeptical audience wondering how long this happy ending can possibly last. The real Jeff and Erin divorced last winter.

About the Author
Kate Taylor

Kate Taylor is lead film critic at the Globe and Mail and a columnist in the arts section. More

