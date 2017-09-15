Review: Taylor Hickson is a bright spot in the under-written Hunting Pignut

- Title
- Hunting Pignut
- Written by
- Martine Blue
- Directed by
- Martine Blue
- Starring
- Taylor Hickson, Joel Thomas Hynes, Bridget Wareham
- Genre
- Drama
- Classification
- 14A
- Country
- Canada
- Language
- English
- Year
- 2016
Hunting Pignut is billed as Martine Blue's quasi-autobiographical tale inspired by her younger years as a "gutter punk," a gritty, transient subculture involving money grubbing and squatting. There's a lot that's quasi about writer-director Blue's lo-fi first-feature stab. Quasi-complete, mostly.
Loose, raw and under-written, the coming-of-age drama stars luminous Taylor Hickson as an angry teen who keeps her physical scars hidden but her emotional ones not so much. B.C.-bred Hickson, a young out-shiner, is fierce in the role of alienated Bernice, who leaves Podunk, Nfld., to retrieve the stolen ashes of a just-deceased father she barely knew. Into the world of homeless ne'er-do-wells she goes, encountering a cast of grimy, panhandling people straight out of a second-rate Stomp cast.
Among them is the titular Pignut, a wordsmithing Newfie nihilist played with gusto by Joel Thomas Hynes (Orphan Black, Republic of Doyle) in full Ben Foster mode. The action is erratic and unlikely. But if too many things just don't ring true, the genuineness of actress Hickson is never in question.
