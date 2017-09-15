 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Taylor Hickson is a bright spot in the under-written Hunting Pignut

Film Review

Review: Taylor Hickson is a bright spot in the under-written Hunting Pignut

In Hunting Pignut, Bernice (Taylor Hickson), a 15-year-old misfit runs away from her rural Newfoundland community in search of Pignut, a tormented and violent gutter punk, after he steals her father's ashes right out of his urn.

Brad Wheeler

1.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Hunting Pignut
Written by
Martine Blue
Directed by
Martine Blue
Starring
Taylor Hickson, Joel Thomas Hynes, Bridget Wareham
Genre
Drama
Classification
14A
Country
Canada
Language
English
Year
2016

Hunting Pignut is billed as Martine Blue's quasi-autobiographical tale inspired by her younger years as a "gutter punk," a gritty, transient subculture involving money grubbing and squatting. There's a lot that's quasi about writer-director Blue's lo-fi first-feature stab. Quasi-complete, mostly.

Loose, raw and under-written, the coming-of-age drama stars luminous Taylor Hickson as an angry teen who keeps her physical scars hidden but her emotional ones not so much. B.C.-bred Hickson, a young out-shiner, is fierce in the role of alienated Bernice, who leaves Podunk, Nfld., to retrieve the stolen ashes of a just-deceased father she barely knew. Into the world of homeless ne'er-do-wells she goes, encountering a cast of grimy, panhandling people straight out of a second-rate Stomp cast.

Among them is the titular Pignut, a wordsmithing Newfie nihilist played with gusto by Joel Thomas Hynes (Orphan Black, Republic of Doyle) in full Ben Foster mode. The action is erratic and unlikely. But if too many things just don't ring true, the genuineness of actress Hickson is never in question.

Story continues below advertisement

Video: The Tragically Hip ‘trusted us,' documentary directors say (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Brad Wheeler

Brad Wheeler is an arts reporter with The Globe and Mail. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.