 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: The intrigue is high and the action is furious in The Foreigner

Film Review

Review: The intrigue is high and the action is furious in The Foreigner

Jackie Chan as Quan Ngoc Minh in The Foreigner.

Courtesy of STXfilms

Brad Wheeler

3 out of 4 stars

Title
The Foreigner
Written by
David Marconi
Directed by
Martin Campbell
Starring
Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan
Genre
Action
Classification
14A
Country
U.K./China/U.S.
Language
English
Year
2017

There are midlife crises and then there are midlife calamities. In The Foreigner – a lame retitling of The Chinaman, the politically incorrect name of the novel upon which this action-thriller is based – Jackie Chan plays a grieving, vengeful father who violently inserts himself into an IRA-linked bombing that mistakenly took his daughter's life. Specifically, he is Quan Ngoc Minh, an unassuming immigrant and London-based restaurant owner with serious bone-snapping skills and a talent for guerrilla insurgency that indicate a heavy past. Seeking the names of "New IRA" terrorists, his sights are on Liam Hennessy, an ex-IRA leader and current Northern Ireland politician played by Pierce Brosnan (here reunited with Bond-movie director Martin Campbell). The intrigue is high and the action is furious, but a sort of meta subplot is also at work: Sextagenerian action-film hero Chan against onetime 007er Brosnan. The powers of glory days are summoned. May-December affairs are happening willy-nilly. The wife of Brosnan's character hisses at him, "I remember a day when you would have handled this properly." What can Brosnan do but stroke his salt-and-pepper beard and wistfully agree.

Blade Runner 2049 is 'an experiential opportunity': Harrison Ford (Reuters)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Brad Wheeler

Brad Wheeler is an arts reporter with The Globe and Mail. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.