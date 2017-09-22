Review: The Lego Ninjago Movie is another snappy winner

3 out of 4 stars Title The Lego Ninjago Movie Written by Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, William Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, Jared Stern, John Whittington Directed by Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Charlie Bean Starring Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Jackie Chan Genre Animation Classification G Country Denmark/USA Language English Year 2017

Proving that one can construct almost anything out of Lego, the Danish-based empire has built up a formidable Hollywood brand. With 2014's The Lego Movie and this spring's The Lego Batman Movie to its credit, Warner Bros. and Lego are populating a "cinematic universe" with box-office hits appreciated by kids and critics alike. And now (just seven months after Lego Batman) comes The Lego Ninjago Movie, a zippy 3-D computer-animated winner that shows the franchise super willing to establish its own Lego-cy by cheekily marauding into any and all rival empires. We have a hilarious Darth Vader-like villain (voiced by Justin Theroux) whose estranged hero son (Dave Franco) is part of a band of fledgling ninjas with unique superpowers and outlandishly mechanical battle-craft. Hello Power Rangers, Star Wars, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Throw in a giant, fur-covered demon with a sandpaper tongue – a cat, the monster is a house cat – for Monty Python absurdity. The result is an irreverent, kinetic presentation with snappy dialogue and a hammered-home message that is graspable to even those with cup-shaped hands: One's true powers are internal, not external devices. The story involves a city attacked almost daily, with a young protagonist seeking a father-son bond amidst the warring. It all snaps together easily, just like it says on the box.