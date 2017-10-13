 Skip to main content

Review: The Meyerowitz Stories offers a sharp study of family dynamics

Brad Wheeler

3.5 out of 4 stars

Title
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Written by
Noah Baumbach
Directed by
Noah Baumbach
Starring
Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten
Genre
Comedy
Country
USA
Language
English
Year
2017

From The Squid and the Whale writer-director Noah Baumbach comes another troubled-family tale based in New York. Adam Sandler is Danny Meyerowitz, a recently divorced but devoted father of a film-student daughter. His dad (an excellent Dustin Hoffman) is a sculptor, retired art professor and imperfect, thrice-married patriarch. He talks in art-critic speak, is hyper-conscious of his legacy and favours one son (played by Ben Stiller) above his other children.

The comedy is clever; the study of family dynamics is sharper still. Sandler's performance is superb, his character limping through the movie psychically as well as physically. His leg only bothers him, he explains, when he's been seated for long periods. Now it's time to stand up to address the life-long second-class treatment at the hands of an oblivious father.

