Review: The Time of Their Lives takes a contrived road trip from hell

2 out of 4 stars Title The Time of Their Lives Written by Roger Goldby Directed by Roger Goldby Starring Joan Collins, Pauline Collins and Franco Nero Classification PG Country U.K. Language English Year 2017

This is Thelma & Louise for the 70-plus set: the threat isn't hick rapists so much as a foreign-language GPS system in a stolen rental car. Dynasty star Joan Collins is Helen Shelley, a Hollywood diva intent on crashing her ex-lover's funeral. Her partner in crime is Priscilla (Pauline Collins of Shirley Valentine), a mousy wife berated by a loathsome husband in a sweater vest. Thanks to a badly contrived plot, the women become fast friends and zip off to France.

Director Roger Goldby tinkers with important issues around aging, only to steamroll it all with a slipshod script. Helen knows full well her expiry date has come and gone: "Actresses cannot get old in Hollywood." We see her being infantilized by staff at a nursing home – not your typical cinematic fare.

Escaping, the women seduce a wealthy silver fox (Django's Franco Nero) and smoke a joint for arthritis pain (very Grace and Frankie). But Thelma and Louise they ain't: dead-weight chemistry between the actresses makes this the road trip from hell.