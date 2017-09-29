 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Woodshock is a sensuous exploration of human consciousness

Film Review

Review: Woodshock is a sensuous exploration of human consciousness

Kirsten Dunst in Woodshock.

Courtesy of Elevation

Nathalie Atkinson
Special to The Globe and Mail

2.5 out of 4 stars

Title
Woodshock
Written by
Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy
Directed by
Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy
Starring
Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole and Pilou Asbaek
Genre
Thriller
Classification
14A
Country
USA
Language
English
Year
2017

In the aftermath of her mother's death, Theresa (Kirsten Dunst) moves to live near the majestic redwoods of Humboldt County in California. Despite the sylvan setting and her affable dispensary boss, Keith (Pilou Asbaek), she floats through days in an increasingly detached fog. Only her nocturnal forays in the forest offer solace.

Theresa's state of mind has as much to do with the side effects of guilt and grief as the potent weed she's smoking, expressed in hypnotic visuals that demonstrate writer-directors Kate and Laura Mulleavy's deft command of mood – the film's delicate, prismatic ellipses are to be savoured.

"Great grief," Victor Hugo wrote, "is a divine and terrible radiance which transfigures the wretched," and in this, Woodshock is a sensuous, visual tone poem of human consciousness. It works even when the languid pace, disorienting shifts and Theresa's elastic perception of time stretch a little too thin.

Story continues below advertisement

The disappointment is when a baffling and unnecessary third-act coup de théâtre abruptly crashes a comedown from the elaborate high.

Woodshock opens at Toronto's TIFF Bell Lightbox on Friday.

Video: Sally Hawkins on falling in love with ‘The Shape of Water’ monster (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
About the Author
Nathalie Atkinson
Columnist

Nathalie More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.