Gaga: Five Foot Two makes a case for Lady Gaga’s enduring relevance

A question that may reasonably be on your lips is, "Why, in the year 2017, do we need a documentary about Lady Gaga?"

If, when you hear the name, you think of the early-aughts queen of pop, belting out club bangers such as Telephone and Bad Romance, or merely as that woman who wore a meat dress to the MTV Music Video Awards a decade ago, the timing of this feature-length documentary backed and released by Netflix on Sept. 22 might seem confusing. Although Lady Gaga, née Stefani Germanotta, released an album in the past year – the stripped down, ballad-heavy Joanne – and announced a world tour the day after her Super Bowl halftime performance, the glow of her contemporary relevance has faded in the past five years.

Yet Gaga: Five Foot Two is an incredibly deft and visually tender case for Gaga's enduring relevance by director Chris Moukarbel (Me at the Zoo, Banksy Does New York), who understands her transformations as part of an artistic evolution, not the fickle whims or creative misdirection of a megacelebrity.

Story continues below advertisement

Filmed in vérité style without a single talking head in frame, Moukarbel's documentary reveals a scrappy musician whose fame, heartbreaks and missteps have been assiduously tallied by a social-media generation. He also reveals the chronic pain that Gaga has been grappling with in private, cancelling concert performances that she physically cannot show up to (after the film's release, Gaga tweeted that she suffers from fibromyalgia). With Gaga: Five Foot Two, Moukarbel casts the singer as something of a mythic creature, who, at the age of 31, already has almost 10 years of fame behind her and, by the director's estimate, a lifetime more.



Gaga: Five Foot Two reveals the chronic pain the musician suffers due to fibromyalgia.

"She's not going anywhere in terms of her career. She's a lifer," Moukarbel said in an interview during the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, the morning after the film's world premiere. "She is one of these people who has installed themselves in this pantheon. Beyond the fact of her however many singles and platinum records, which is pretty staggering, she's just made such an incredible imprint on popular culture for close to a decade now, and I think that it's nice to know we still have these mythological people around."



The documentary, which joins the singer as she launches Joanne and prepares for her Super Bowl performance, is in no way an exposé. Moukarbel wanted to create something similar to the 1970s follow-docs of the Rolling Stones.

Gaga, who "was super friendly but also sort of reluctant" as a subject, gradually grows closer to and more comfortable with the camera. Still Moukarbel "tried not to process things with her as they were happening." He didn't want her to be overly conscious of the camera, he explains. "I had to pull back in a lot of ways that aren't so natural to me. But I thought, in order to do this right, I had to be forgotten."

The director's passivity is the audience's gain. As befits the work of a sculptor (Moukarbel completed an MFA at Yale), the director's camera has remarkable patience, and there's a sense that the film is slowly revealing its form to you, one carefully crafted scene at a time. An early vignette of Gaga at a family baptism is as gorgeous a sequence as any fictional film can boast, although Moukarbel promises it wasn't staged. He shot those scenes in slow motion with super-speed prime lenses from the sixties in order to give them a "cinematic" look. It doesn't hurt that Gaga "can hold a scene," as Moukarbel says. "Just watching her move across a room you see she has that magnetism."

Gaga had not seen the movie in its entirety until its TIFF premiere. Yet, for an artist who is depicted as fiercely in control of all elements related to her creative output, it is surprising, if not unbelievable, that Gaga would not have final cut.

"She watched a couple clips, and she decided early on that she couldn't be objective about herself. I think she was worried that she would not allow it to happen if she watched it," Moukarbel says with a laugh. "And she trusted her close friends and family who had seen it to let me continue. She realized that in order for it to be what it needed to be, and for it to be good, she'd have to relinquish a lot of the control she would typically have over something. It was an unusual experience for her, obviously."

Story continues below advertisement

Gaga did not see the documentary in its entirety until its TIFF premiere.

In a documentary about a woman whose meteoric rise coincided with the birth of social media, there is little recapping of her heavily documented past, and we're only given a few minutes of archival footage. Instead, Moukarbel captures what the paparazzi could not. That is what sets Gaga: Five Foot Two apart from the pedantic insider trivia or celebrity worship that characterizes much of the music-documentary genre. It's not just Moukarbel's thoughtful aesthetic that elevates the film, but the intimate scenes he inscribed himself into.

One especially compelling sequence takes place when Gaga stops by her grandma's house on the way to the airport. It's there that she plays the song Joanne – about her aunt who died at 19 from lupus and whose tragic end haunted her childhood – to her grandma for the first time. Gaga is clearly searching for validation from her hard-boiled, Long Island grandma who lost her daughter, but a short hug is all she gets and the advice to not be "too maudlin" about a tragedy 40 years in the past. ("Telling Lady Gaga not to be too maudlin," Moukarbel says incredulously, "like, who could tell her that except for her grandmother?")

The film later cuts between scenes of Gaga dancing carefree in her recording studio, to shooting a music video with her full and stunning athleticism on display, to her writhing in pain and wrapped in towels on a couch. She describes a shooting pain that snakes from her big toe, around a single rib and into her neck and head. When asked about filming these intense shots of a vulnerable Gaga, Moukarbel admits it was difficult. "I wouldn't have done it unless I felt explicit consent from her. She felt it was important to document it."

The past five years of Gaga's career suddenly take on a different tenor in light of her physical torment. Her latest album – which offers a more serene Lady Gaga than the one who stomped into the music industry at 21 with guns blazing – begins to sound more like the start of her second act rather than a swan song.

"I understood, just from watching her, that's she's looking for a sustainable identity, and a way to ride out the rest of her career in a way that she can feel comfortable and feel more like herself," Moukarbel says. "She's not recanting any of the shapeshifting … but I think she just can't physically sustain that forever, and it's not fun for her anymore."

If Moukarbel's camera reminds the spectator that Gaga's pain makes her human, he still bookends his film with an image of her as a mythic creature who walks among us. Overlaying both the opening and closing scenes of the documentary – shot during the dress rehearsal of Gaga's Super Bowl performance – is the chanting of a Bulgarian choral group. Clad in her sequined Versace bodysuit, Gaga is hoisted into the air by invisible wires. Her feet leave the earth to the incantations of the choir. The Mother Monster, risen.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaga: Five Foot Two begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.