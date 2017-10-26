Master of horror John Carpenter finds life after death

John Carpenter – filmmaker, composer, late-blooming rock star – has no time for inefficiency. Like his movies, and his music, Carpenter is lean and mean in conversation, his answers delivered in exasperated bursts of economy.

On how he pared down the track list for his new greatest-hits album of horror-movie music: "We thought they would make a good record. They would be good examples of the stuff I've made over the years. Like, this is what this idiot has done in music."

On his new-found renown as a pioneer and icon of electronic music: "I love guitars. I love rock 'n' roll. That's all dead now. It's all rap music. But anyway, I don't wanna talk about that."

On his early use of sparse, icy, eerie electronic music on the soundtracks for his films Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween and Escape from New York: "When you're a low-budget filmmaker, you don't have money for orchestral stuff. You just don't!"

On what to expect from his live concert tour, which stops in Toronto and Montreal in November: "Dude! You have to come and see us!"

And on the recent deaths of long-time friends and fellow genre innovators Wes Craven, George Romero and Tobe Hooper: "I will tell you why so many of the horror masters are passing away: We're old!"

At the nice old age of 69, Carpenter carries himself with the earned unflappability of a guy who has long played by his own rules. A film-school kid of the "movie brat" generation, raised on John Ford and Howard Hawks and steeped in the Southern California sunshine, Carpenter drew early interest with 1974's Dark Star, a stoner sci-fi odyssey co-written with Dan O'Bannon (who would revisit the film's theme of blue-collar interstellar ennui in his script for Alien). Made on the cheap, for a reported budget of $60,000 (U.S.), the film brought praise to Carpenter for his ability to maximally exploit his minimal resources. This led to the shoestring-budgeted indie-thriller Assault on Precinct 13 in 1976, and in 1978, the archetypal stalk-and-chop slasher movie, Halloween – a film made for a few hundred thousand dollars that has spawned a horror franchise worth hundreds of millions.

Carpenter's knack for thriftiness carried over into his self-composed soundtracks. Halloween's rudimentary piano score, produced by Carpenter in just three days and cheekily credited to the "Bowling Green Philharmonic Orchestra" (a reference to the director-composer's Kentucky hometown), is one of horror cinema's most iconic pieces of music, right alongside Psycho's shrieking strings and the telltale daaaa-dum, daaaaaaaaa-dum from Jaws.

Assault on Precinct 13's minimal, driving electronic theme has proved differently influential: reinterpreted by German disco outfits, sampled in hip-hop bangers and, if you listen carefully, interpreted by U2 in New Year's Day. Though Carpenter, for his part, is aghast at the idea that Bono and the boys nipped a piece of his music. "U2 stole my bass line?" he snaps, incredulous. "Well, I stole it from Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song. Come on now! We can all borrow from each other!" (He also 'fesses to borrowing the riff from Metallica's Enter Sandman for the theme of In the Mouth of Madness.)

Carpenter's career has, in many respects, been marked by this give-and-take, by this play of love and theft. His films slot classic genre ideas and stock characters into high-concept contexts: Rio Bravo in gang-ridden Los Angeles (Precinct 13), a one-eyed cowboy in a sci-fi city-scaled prison (Escape from New York), remakes and reinterpretations of classic films (The Thing, Village of the Damned) and, later, archly self-reflexive films that play like hybrids of his own filmography (Ghosts of Mars = Assault on Precinct 13 + The Fog). These films have, in turn, spawned their own remakes (such as Rob Zombie's Halloween movies, of which Carpenter is no fan), prequels (2011's The Thing) and rip-offs (Carpenter successfully sued the makers of the 2012 sci-fi prison actioner Lockout, claiming it plagiarized Escape from New York). As both a filmmaker and musician, his fingerprints are all over voguish contemporary genre fare, such as Adam Wingard's thriller The Guest, David Robert Mitchell's Halloween-meets-The-Thing suburban horror flick It Follows and Netflix's nostalgic hit Stranger Things.

Like the cult revival of his movies, Carpenter's resurgence as a musician also began without his say-so. In 2012, British label Death Waltz Records began reissuing classic film soundtracks, including many credited to Carpenter and frequent collaborator Alan Howarth, introducing the previously hard-to-find scores to a broader fan base. "I didn't have anything to do with the Death Waltz stuff," Carpenter says with a groan. "They go ahead and license it and put it out. They don't care what I think!" Anthology, Carpenter's new collection of rerecorded soundtrack music – including the main titles to The Thing, originally composed by Ennio Morricone – is his effort to reclaim his music, and reassert his authorial control over it.

Does he see any money from the luxe, very pricey reissues of his compositions? "Oh, hell no."

Carpenter doesn't scan as bitter, exactly. He just genuinely doesn't seem to care. For 40 years he's drifted in and out of the studio system, seen his career buried and revived so many times that he seems to have acquired some hard-won wisdom and a genuine dispassion. In fact, it's hard to get John Carpenter excited about pretty much anything. Until, midway through our conversation, while talking about the Halloween piano theme, he sputters, stops, drifts off, his attention arrested by something else. "Wow, wow," he mutters. "I'm watching television and the New York Police Department set up a sting on Harvey Weinstein. They have it on tape! Oh my God!"

The news of multiple women coming forward with claims of alleged sexual assault against the Hollywood producer seems to genuinely shock Carpenter, a man otherwise given to laissez-faire, seen-it-all cynicism. He collects himself: "I know Weinstein has a reputation for being a bully. That's his big thing. But this? Oh man. Sorry, what were we talking about? I'm stunned! This is all about power. I went to film school with women. We never pulled power trips on anyone. We just never did it. It never worked that way. … If this is what's going on? My God! We're in big trouble."

The carapace of curt cool-headedness and world-weariness is dented, as Carpenter grapples with the news, rooting around for words, lapsing into expressions of shock such as "Wow" and "My God." As if to get away from the unpleasantness of thinking about Weinstein and the corridors of Hollywood power that encouraged his alleged abuses, which are the same corridors Carpenter himself has stalked through, he refocuses. "Now listen," he snaps. "Ask me about my music."

So we talk about his music and his movies and his new record and collaborating with his son Cody, about how necessity is the mother of invention and we talk about the inescapable finality of life. Carpenter speaks of a bygone era of studio filmmaking which, he insists, wasn't marked by exploitation, power-tripping and brazen abuses of influence. He reflects on the passing of his close friends and colleagues and whether he'll ever direct another film.

"I don't really want to pass on to Great Horror Heaven like my friends. Maybe I'll make something else before then," he says, half-wistfully, a rare lapse of sentimentality before snapping back to his stern, cynical, admirably unflappable self.

"Or maybe not. I don't care."

